CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been sentenced in connection to the drug trafficking ring that federal prosecutors say was caught smuggling from Detroit, Michigan to the Morgantown area last year.

Eleven people were indicted back in February 2022 when the ring, which was selling heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, was originally found.

On Wednesday, William Trice, 32, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Trice was the leader of the trafficking ring.

Dayshawn Burton, 28, of Hamilton, Ohio, was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine. The DOJ said Burton was one of Trice’s distributors and sold methamphetamine to an informant.