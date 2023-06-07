ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men were sentenced on Wednesday in separate cases for trafficking methamphetamine in West Virginia.

William Thomas DeSantis

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, William Thomas DeSantis, 32, of Akron, Ohio will serve 10 years and four months in prison for transporting meth from the state of Ohio to Randolph County, WV. DeSantis was arrested after officers found nearly 600 grams of meth in magnetic storage boxes hidden in his vehicle. A following investigation revealed that DeSantis was a supplier for several people in Elkins, WV and was transporting the meth to be sold.

Scott Allen Greenwalt

In a separate case, Scott Allen Greenwalt, 50, of Moorefield, WV was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations. During the investigation, officials used a confidential informant several times to purchase meth from Greenwalt in Hardy County, WV. Following the purchases, officers executed a search warrant and found nearly 50 grams of meth and a loaded 9mm pistol in Greenwalt’s house.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated DeSantis’ case with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the Greenwalt case.

Both cases were prosecuted on behalf of the government by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner with Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presiding.