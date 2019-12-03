2 Shinnston residents charged following traffic stop

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Two Shinnston residents are facing charges after officers said they located more than 35 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Brandon Thacker

On Monday, December 2, officers with the Shinnston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Fergusson Street in Shinnston on a vehicle for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Brandon Thacker, 33, and the passenger was identified as Melissa Hardesty, 43, both of Shinnston.

Melissa Hardesty

Officers said that during the course of the traffic stop, the K9 on scene gave a positive indication of the presence of the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police located approximately 35.33 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to the complaint. Police said approximately 29.02 grams of the methamphetamine was located in Thacker’s possession and the remainder of the methamphetamine was found in Hardesty’s possession.

Thacker and Hardesty have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both individuals are being held at North Central Regional Jail and have had their bail set at $25,000.