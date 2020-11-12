2 Shinnston residents indicted on federal meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Harrison County residents are facing methamphetamine charges after a grand jury in Clarksburg indicted them on November 3, 2020, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Larry Gregory, II

Larry Gregory, II, 43, and Angela Chapman, 33, both of Shinnston, are each charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine ,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises.”

The two are accused of working together to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from September 2019 to February 2020, sometimes from their residence on Morris Street in Shinnston, according to Powell’s office.

Angela Chapman

Gregory and Chapman each face at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for each of the 500 grams or more of methamphetamine charges. Gregory and Chapman face not less than five and up to 40 years behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the 50 grams of methamphetamine charge. They each also face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 drug premises charge.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case.

Both Gregory and Chapman are being held in the Central Regional Jail.