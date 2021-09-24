2 Shinnston residents plead guilty to federal meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Shinnston residents have admitted to federal methamphetamine charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Larry Gregory

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Larry Gregory, 44, and Angela Chapman, 33, each pleaded guilty Friday, to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Gregory and Chapman admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Harrison County, Bernard said.

The two were initially indicted on several charges in November 2020.

Angela Chapman

Gregory and Chapman each face at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison and fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case.

Gregory is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, while Chapman is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jails website as being held.