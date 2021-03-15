2 Upshur County men face sex charges from separate incidents involving teenage girl

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two Upshur County men are facing sexual assault charges from separate incidents that involve the same teenage girl.

In July 2020, a girl reported to a Child Protective Services worker multiple incidents of sexual assault she experienced from different men in Buckhannon 2019–2020, according to a criminal complaint. The CPS worker then contacted West Virginia State Police.

Minter Humphrey

Describing an incident from May 2019, the girl disclosed that Minter Humphrey, 57, of Buckhannon, “had sexually assaulted her multiple times,” according to a criminal complaint.

After coming in contact with Humphrey, troopers read him a Miranda statement, during which Humphrey admitted to inappropriately touching the girl “approximately three times,” troopers said.

Humphrey also claimed that he and the girl had sex on one occasion, but that the girl had initiated it, troopers said.

In a separate incident reported in the July 2020 disclosure, the teen stated that “she was forced to have sexual intercourse” with Matthew Bean, 23, of Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Bean

The girl told troopers that the incident occurred in May 2020 in a Kroger parking lot. On July 16, troopers made contact with Bean and obtained a post-Miranda recorded statement, police said.

Bean admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile, but stated he had stopped contact with the girl “a few months” prior to the CPS interview and “it wasn’t rape,” according to the complaint.

Humphrey and Bean have each been charged with sexual assault. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail for each set at $50,000.