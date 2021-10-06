2 Virginia men charged after troopers find over half a pound of meth during traffic stop in Preston County

AURORA, W.Va. — Two Virginia men have been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Preston County.

Walter Long

On Oct. 4, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol in the area of U.S. Rt. 50 in Aurora when they saw a green BMW sedan that was speeding, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers then saw the vehicle pull into a residence on George Washinton Highway, and both men exited the car as troopers approached, troopers said.

At that time, troopers detained both men, identified as Walter Long, 32, of Winchester, Virginia, and David Conneway, 35, of Strasburg, Virginia, according to the complaint.

Upon running the registration for the BWM, which Long claimed he owned, it returned for a 2012 Dodge; troopers then told Long the vehicle was going to be towed due to it having improper registration and no insurance, troopers said.

David Conneway

Long and Conneway then told troopers that there were two firearms in the vehicle. Because the vehicle needed to be impounded, troopers asked what items they would need from the BMW to take with them, and the men asked for a black backpack, according to the complaint.

During a search of the backpack for troopers’ safety, they discovered “a small clear plastic container with a crystal-like substance” inside; finding the substance resulted in troopers performing a full probable cause search of the BMW, troopers said.

At that time, troopers found “a clear fold-top sandwich bag with a crystal-like substance” behind the driver seat on the floorboard, which field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 267.2 grams, according to the complaint.

Long and Conneway have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance into state and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.