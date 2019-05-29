2 women accused of attempting to kidnap child, assaulting pregnant woman, appear in Mon County court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Pittsburgh women accused of attempting to kidnap a two-year-old and assaulting a pregnant woman in Morgantown in April appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

On April 27, Dominique Peebles and Sylvia Thornton, while accompannied by a six-year-old child, kicked in the front door of a pregnant woman’s residence, attacked her, took her cell phone, and took her two-year-old child from her arms, according to the Morgantown Police Department. Peebles and Thornton fled the scene with the six-year-old they arrived with after being attacked by the victim’s dog, according to police. The pair was then arrested in Pittsburgh.

Peebles and Thornton appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. The case was sent to the grand jury. 

Peebles is not permitted back in the Monongalia County area, except for court purposes.

