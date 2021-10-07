2 women charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to individual working with Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an individual working with the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force.

On Sept. 21, confidential informants working with the Greater Harrison County Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force performed controlled purchases from two individuals in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, the individual met with Anna Corsini, 35; and Jenna Ables, 29, both of Clarksburg, at a residence on Milford Street, officers said.

At that point, the informant “successfully did a controlled purchase of fentanyl,” from Corsini and Ables “in exchange for $50 in recorded United States currency,” according to the complaint.

Corsini and Ables have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

