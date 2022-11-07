FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two women have been charged after deputies found meth in a vehicle stopped by the river in Marion County.

Jessica Eagle

On Nov. 6, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the river on Community Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Duretta Stewart

When deputies arrived, they made contact with law enforcement on scene, as well as the vehicle’s occupants identified as Duretta Stewart, 56, of Fairmont; and Jessica Eagle, 32, of Mannington, deputies said.

In the vehicle, in plain view of deputies, was a bag with aluminum foil and a “white powdery substance,” which resulted in a further search of the vehicle and deputies locating a set of digital scales with a white powder residue and two bags of a substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Stewart and Eagle have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.