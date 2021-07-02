2 women charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after officers find drugs during a traffic stop in Star City.

On July 1, officers with the Star City Police Department observed a 2000 Honda run a stop sign at the intersection of Frontier Avenue and Leeway in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobbie Phillips

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Bobbie Phillips, 34, of Morgantown, and “could immediately sense the uneasiness of Phillips,” officers said.

Also in the vehicle, officers observed a passenger identified as Dana Piper, 35, of Westover, and when officers asked where the two were driving, Phillips “had to think about it as if she was making it up as she was going on,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers asked if there was anything in the vehicle, Phillips stated that there was not, however “officers could sense there was something going on by how she was acting,” but neither Phillips nor Piper would tell officers if there was anything in the vehicle, officers said.

When officers elaborated by stating they were specifically asking about paraphernalia, Piper and Phillips said that “there was some foil in their bags,” at that point, officers asked for the two to exit the vehicle in order to perform a search, according to the complaint.

Dana Piper

Prior to back up arriving, Piper informed officers that “she may have a straw in her bra that she had forgotten was there,” and when Piper and Phillips were searched, the straw was the only thing officers found on their persons, officers said.

After finding the straw, officers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle, during which time they found a burnt piece of tin foil underneath the driver’s side floor mat, and a search of Piper’s bag resulted in officers 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

At that time, officers took Piper and Phillips into custody, and while placing Philips into custody, officers “felt her clinching her fist,” and after telling her to let go, she opened her hand to reveal she held two small pieces of a grocery bag which contained a white powder substance later found to be fentanyl, officers said.

Phillips and Piper have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.