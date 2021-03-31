2 women have been charged after officers find methamphetamine in their hotel room in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after officers said they found methamphetamine in their hotel room in White Hall.

On Mar. 30, officers with the White Hall Police Department responded to a call at the Days Inn located in White Hall in reference to suspicious activity taking place in room 220, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephanie Lee

While conducting surveillance of the area, officers observed Stephanie Lee, 43, of Worthington; and Elisha Warnick, 39, of Rivesville; entered the room “for a short period of time” and then left the room, officers said.

Officers then observed the individuals exit the parking lot, then pull around front of the motel and return to the room, according to the complaint.

Elisha Warnick

As one of the individuals in the vehicle exited, they also “littered in the parking lot,” at which point officers approached the individuals to advise that they were there to “speak with them on a complaint as well as littering in the parking lot,” officers said.

During that time, Lee and Warnick advised that they “had a small amount of meth in the room,” and then consented to a search of their bags and the motel room, according to the complaint.

Upon searching the individuals and room, officers found 14.35 grams of methamphetamine, a “large variety of drug paraphernalia,” a set of scales, pipes, bongs, materials for packaging, as well as $625 in cash, officers said.

Warnick and Lee have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.