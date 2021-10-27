24 people indicted by Barbour County grand jury

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County grand jury met Monday, in front of Circuit Judge Shawn Nines, and returned indictments against 24 people.

Henry Ochoa

Henry Ochoa, 40 of Belington, was indicted on four counts of kidnapping, four counts of robbery, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Ochoa was arrested in March 2021 after Philippi Police said he used a gun to force his way into a home, tied up and stripped the victims and stole cash and other items. Ochoa is being held in the Central Regional Jail, without bond.

Shawn Newman, 36 of Philippi, was indicted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance-second or subsequent offense, four counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act-second or subsequent Offense, two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-second or subsequent offense.

Bobbie Strum, 57 of Philippi, was indicted on four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Newman and Strum were arrested in June 2021 by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force. Newman, who was also arrested on drug charges in 2017, is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Bobbie Sturm & Shawn Newman

Shawn Rexrode

Shawn Rexrode, 35 of Junior, was indicted for first degree arson. Rexrode is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Jeffrey Mayle

Jeffrey Mayle, 39 of Philippi, was indicted on counts of burglary, strangulation, conspiracy, destruction of property and domestic battery. Mayle is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, on $50,000 bail, along with a charge out of Marion County. He was also indicted on drug and gun charges, in Barbour County, back in 2015.

Gerald McCourt, 38 of Philippi, was indicted for conspiracy.

Cody Robinson

Cody Robinson, 28 of Belington, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, second offense. Robinson is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on charges out of Barbour and Randolph counties, along with several parole violations.

Matthew Cutlip, 39 of Rosemont, was indicted for malicious assault on an officer, fleeing on foot and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. In July 2021, a Philippi police officer was left with a broken ankle after chasing Cutlip.

Matthew Cutlip

Jeremiah Evix, 34 of Belington, was indicted for grand larceny and conspiracy. Telecia Evix, 40 of Belington, was also indicted for grand larceny and conspiracy, as well as breaking and entering a vehicle. The Evix’s are both in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Jeremiah & Telecia Evix

Marcus Harrison

Marcus Harrison, 26 of Clarksburg, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others. Harrison is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on charges out of Barbour, Taylor and Upshur Counties.

Christopher Ramsey

Ronald Johnson, 51, Christopher Ramsey, 45 and Lori Phillips, 48, all of Philippi, were all indicted for burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy. Of the three, Ramsey is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson, 40 of Belington, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Johnson was arrested in May 2021, after Philippi Police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun in his truck.

Matthew Marcum

Matthew Marcum, 36 of Flemington, was indicted for possession of a stolen vehicle. Marcum is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

Michael Burns

Kayla Shanabarger, 31 of Philippi, and Wesley Miller, 41 of Belington, were each indicted for driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense.

Michael Burns, 24 of Belington, was indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count each of domestic assault and destruction of property. Burns was arrested in July 2021 after Belington Police said he shot at a car.

Dustin Tennant, 36 of Philippi; Brooke Hudkins, 32 of Philippi; Michael Ivey, 38 of Junior; Danny Simmons, 29 of Belington, and Holly Minard, 37 of Philippi, were all indicted on one count of escape.

Arraignments for all those indicted are scheduled for November 4.