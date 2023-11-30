MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Twenty-six people have been indicted on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in West Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia (USAO) said in a press release the indictments include people from Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia and that Andrew Hose, 54, of Berkeley Springs, obtained methamphetamine from Dorian Burks, also known as “Cash,” 28, of the Pittsburgh area.

Hose then worked with others to redistribute the meth, as well as distribute fentanyl and cocaine, in Hampshire, Morgan, and Berkeley counties, according to the USAO.

“The supply of drugs from Pittsburgh to the Eastern Panhandle has been disrupted thanks to the excellent work of the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force,” U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. “Law enforcement will continue to use every tool available to pursue and to prosecute out-of-town dealers who operate for profit in West Virginia.”

Investigators with the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force seized drugs, firearms, and United States currency during the investigation, the USAO said.

The rest of those indicted were: