MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Twenty-six people have been indicted on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in West Virginia.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia (USAO) said in a press release the indictments include people from Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia and that Andrew Hose, 54, of Berkeley Springs, obtained methamphetamine from Dorian Burks, also known as “Cash,” 28, of the Pittsburgh area.
Hose then worked with others to redistribute the meth, as well as distribute fentanyl and cocaine, in Hampshire, Morgan, and Berkeley counties, according to the USAO.
“The supply of drugs from Pittsburgh to the Eastern Panhandle has been disrupted thanks to the excellent work of the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force,” U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. “Law enforcement will continue to use every tool available to pursue and to prosecute out-of-town dealers who operate for profit in West Virginia.”
Investigators with the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force seized drugs, firearms, and United States currency during the investigation, the USAO said.
The rest of those indicted were:
- John William Malcolm, age 56, of Huntington, West Virginia
- Alexis Mary Walsh, 29, of Verona, Pennsylvania
- Stephen Michael Leeper, also known as “Pee Wee,” 59, of High View, West Virginia
- Andrew Scott Sager, 54, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
- Teresa Danielle Pyles, also known as “Tree,” 29, of Romney, West Virginia
- Whitney Lynn Mathias, 34, of Cross Junction, Virginia
- Hailey Lynn Oliff, 27, of Keyser, West Virginia
- Marilynn Hope Baker, 26, of Shanks, West Virginia
- Michael Lee Ramsbottom, 67, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
- Shaylyn Boutilier, 32, of Romney, West Virginia
- James Palmer Hodge, also known as “Jimmy,” 52, of Shanks, West Virginia
- Gary Lee Whetzel, 61, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
- Phyllis Susan Forbes, 37, of Romney, West Virginia
- Sathira Ewers, 41, of Purgitsville, West Virginia
- Lance Reed King, 48, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
- Bobby Dillon, 38, of Hedgesville, West Virginia
- Michael Steven Manzie, 37, of Cross Junction, Virginia
- Bradley Allen Lopp, 34, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia
- Jacobe Wesley Goforth, 29, of Martinsburg, West Virginia
- Eric Keith Turner, 37, of Winchester, Virginia
- Kyle Andrew Sensel, 23, of Falling Waters, West Virginia
- Amy Nicole Mayhew, 35, of Falling Waters, West Virginia
- Kelly Mills, 34, of Middletown, Virginia
- Lottie Broadway, 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia