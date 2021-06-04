2nd Harrison County man who helped Salem bank robber evade capture, pleads guilty

David Gill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted his involvement in the robbery of Summit Community Bank, in Salem, in November 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

David Gill

David Gill, 61 of Salem, pleaded guilty to one count of “Accessory After the Fact – Bank Robbery.” Gill admitted to helping Clint Utter evade authorities. Utter is accused of robbing the Summit Community Bank in Salem, of $69,100 on November 17, 2020.

Another accessory after the fact, Blaine Ash, 37 of Bristol, also pleaded guilty last month.

Gill is facing up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $125,000.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the bank robbery.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Gill is being held in North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

