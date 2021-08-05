2nd member of 11 person Fairmont drug ring pleads guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Nathaniel Williams, also known as “Sticks,” 63, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Williams admitted to having 37.43 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” or “ice,” in August 2018 in Marion County. As a part of the plea agreement, Williams also admitted that he sold more than a half of a gram of fentanyl during three separate buys in July 2020.

Williams is one of 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury, in April 2021, for their roles in the ring. In addition to Williams, William Charleston, 41 of Detroit, has also pleaded guilty in the case. Charleston is being held in the North Central Regional Jail pending his federal sentence. Williams is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jails website as being in custody.

Williams faces at least five and up 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated the ring.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.