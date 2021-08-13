2nd member of 7 person Harrison County drug ring sentenced to federal prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Hepzibah woman Friday to more than three years(37 months) in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Amber Ramos, also known as “Amber Finch,” 33, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Ramos admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2018 in Harrison County.

Ramos was indicted, along with six others, in November 2020. All seven, including David Deberry, of Terra Alta; John Palmer, 57 of Lore City, Oh.; Mark Yatulchik of Shinnston, Brandy Hanshaw of Lumberport and Jeremy Moser of Shinnston have all pleaded guilty in the case. In addition to Ramos, Kaylie Jones of Wallace has also been sentenced to a prison term.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.