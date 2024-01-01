BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A man was arrested in Upshur County over the weekend after deputies seized three-quarters of a pound of marijuana and six guns.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Saturday, Dec. 30, it executed a search warrant at a home on Glady Fork Road, which is between Weston and Horner.

William Lacey

During the search, deputies seized three-quarters of a pound of marijuana, six firearms and several prescription pills, the post said. William J. Lacey was arrested following the search and charged with:

Felony Transporting Controlled Substance into the State

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Misdemeanor Being a Felon in Possession of Firearms

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance

A photo shared by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office shows that the guns seized included five rifles and a handgun.

Items seized while executing a warrant on Glady Fork Road on Dec. 30 (Courtesy: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office)

Lacey is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.