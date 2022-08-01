CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.

Doryian Williams

When deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Doryian Williams, 22, failed to yield which resulted in a pursuit, deputies said.

During the pursuit, Williams “nearly crash[ed] into a semi-truck,” while “passing innocent motoring public on the shoulder of the roadway” while exceeding speeds of 103 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

Ikeem Degout

The pursuit eventually ended near the FBI CJIS security gate where deputies made contact with Williams and his passenger, Ikeem Degout, 21, of Fairmont, and deputies were then assisted by troopers with the West Virginia State Police for a search of the vehicle, deputies said.

During the search, law enforcement located “multiple” bags of marijuana, a loaded Glock 9mm magazine and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Natural Resources officers assisted with locating multiple objects “thrown from the suspect vehicle during the flight,” which resulted in law enforcement locating a black Glock 17 9mm with a missing serial number and a tan Glock 19 9mm which had been listed as stolen from Morgantown, both of which were loaded when thrown from the vehicle, deputies said.

Derion Terrell

Later that day, deputies received a call from witnesses in the area where natural resources officers located the firearms stating that there were two people with flashlights, according to the complaint.

When deputies arrived, they located Degout and another man, identified as Derion Terrell, 19, who told deputies “they had run out of gas and were walking to get gas,” before being taken into custody, deputies said.

Deputies then located their vehicle parked at a rest stop on I-79, and when deputies started the vehicle, it had a “quarter of a full tank of gas,” and while Terrell and Degout spoke, Degout stated ‘I told you they saw me,’ according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, Williams has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.

Degout is charged with wanton endangerment and accessory after the fact. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.

Terrell is charged with being an accessory after the fact. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.