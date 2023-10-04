HORNER, W.Va. (WBOY) — While conducting a search at a home Horner, task force members found multiple types of drugs, including meth in plain view and fentanyl in the toilet.

On Oct. 2, members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on Lakeside Drive in Horner “as a result of an ongoing investigation centered on drug distribution activities,” according to a criminal complaint.

Task force members said when they entered the residence, they located three men, identified as Joshua Curtis, 34, of Horner; Timothy Ruble, 61, also of Horner; and Christopher Hamrick, 43, of Weston.

Christopher Hamrick Joshua Curtis Timothy Ruble

Task force members cleared the home and conducted a search during which they found “suspected” fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, a “large amount” of cash, sets of scales, “many” cell phones and packaging material “all in plain view,” according to the complaint.

While searching, law enforcement also “located suspected fentanyl inside the bowl of the toilet” that the suspects “had attempted to flush,” and found “a work station” with drugs and paraphernalia in the living room, the complaint states.

On the cell phones, task force members saw “drug conversations between Curtis and the other co-conspirators,” and while Hamrick was being processed, he told task force members that “he visits Curtis to obtain fentanyl and ‘smoke with him’,” task force members said.

The complaint also notes that “this is the third search warrant at this residence within the last 2 years.”

Curtis, Ruble and Hamrick have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Central Regional Jail. Curtis and Ruble are each being held on $75,000 cash-only bail, and Hamrick is being held on $50,000 surety/cash bail.