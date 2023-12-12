BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people were arrested on Friday after the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home and found drugs.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, the warrant was executed on Friday, Dec. 8 at a home on Randolph Street in Buckhannon. During the search, deputies encountered three people—Benjamin Gain, 42, Justin Rogers, 42, and Derek* McVay, 40.

Derek McVay Justin Rogers Benjamin Gain

The release said that while searching the home, deputies found “multiple chunks of a white crystal-like substance” and “multiple baggies with a crystal-like substance” that were “both consistent with methamphetamine” as well as cash, digital scales with residue, drug packing material, prescriptions drugs, ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

*Derek McVay is listed as Derik McVay in the West Virginia Division of Corrections database.