3 Central American men sentenced on federal illegal alien charges after being found in Lewis County

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Mexican citizens and one Guatemalan citizen have admitted to federal reentry charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Pedro Celestino Lunez-Gomez, 38 of Mexico; Jose Luis Lunez-Gomez, 25 of Mexico, and Fredy Evaristo Cortez-Cahuec, 30 of Guatemala, each pleaded guilty to one count of “reentry of a Removed Alien,” according to a news release from Powell’s office.

The three men were found in January 2020 in Lewis County, the news release said.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced each man to time served.

The Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement investigated the case.

