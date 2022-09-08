FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men were charged after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store.

On Wednesday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a panic alarm at the West Side Market in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, who showed them footage of two males, later identified as Logan Ford, 18, of Clarksburg, and Timothy Jones, 19, of Bridgeport, entering the store wearing facemasks and the two “approach the counter together with the intent to commit a robbery,” officers said.

In the video, the two placed items on the counter and Ford “says ‘I need you to bag that and everything in your register’,” at which point Ford “brandishes a firearm, chambers a round and repeats himself,” according to the complaint.

After the victim “complies out of fear,” Ford took the bag and left the store left the store with Jones, telling the victim “If you call the cops, within 5 minutes, we will come back in the morning and shoot you,” the complaint alleges.

While on the scene, officers were informed of two individuals running south from the direction of West Side Market “carrying bags,” and officers later located Ford and Jones on Locust Avenue, according to the complaint.

The two “fled on foot,” during which time “Ford threw the firearm, and he and Jones began dropping stolen items,” and “evaded officers at this moment,” officers said. Officers were able to apprehend Jones a short time later with the help of a K-9 unit. The complaint alleges he was “hiding” outside of a residence on Locust Avenue.

Additional officers canvassed the area and located Ford on Hillside Drive in Fairmont “still wearing clothing from the robbery” while in the company of Dylan Edwards, 18, according to the complaint.

Upon seeing officers, Ford and Edwards “began fleeing on foot despite being ordered to stop,” but Edwards was quickly caught and taken into custody at that time, officers said.

When placing Edwards into custody, officers found him “to be in possession of multiple electronic cigarettes believed to be stolen property from West Side Market,” and that Ford and Edwards “were looking for Jones know Jones was attempting to evade law enforcement,” according to the complaint.

A search of Edwards’ phone resulted in officers observing “screenshots of the general area showing streets and surrounding building that he sent to” Jones and Ford, officers said.

In order to locate Ford, a K-9 unit was deployed, which “successfully tracked Ford to an apartment” on Locust Avenue, at which point officers “made entry and located Ford hiding inside where he was taken into custody,” according to the complaint.

After all parties were taken into custody, a search of the apartment where Ford was located resulted in officers seizing stolen items “determined to be valued at $3,138.36,” officers said.

As a result of the incident, Ford has been charged with use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and entering without breaking. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $300,012 bond.

Jones has been charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and entering without breaking. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.

Edwards has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and entering without breaking. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

Mugshots were not available for any of the three individuals as of Thursday afternoon.