FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been charged after officers say they found drugs while responding to a call of an individual “snorting something” in a vehicle in Fairmont.

On June 12, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a drug complaint for a woman “in a beat-up silver car snorting something,” according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they say they observed the vehicle on Maryland Avenue and noted “the front seat passenger to not be wearing a seatbelt,” and that the “vehicle [did] not stop at a stop sign,” at which point a traffic stop was conducted.

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Jason Gump, 48, of Clarksburg; Kelly Knight, 50, of Fairmont; and Misty Shaw, 43, of Lumberport, and performed a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Jason Gump Kelly Knight Misty Shaw

While placing Knight under arrest, officers said they located “a small bag of suspected fentanyl,” so a K-9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle. The K-9 indicated the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle, officers said.

During that time, officers removed Shaw from the vehicle and found “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine” on her person, as well as finding “more suspected methamphetamine” on Gump’s person when he was removed from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

As a result of the search, officers located a total of 90.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of fentanyl, officers said. During a Mirandized interview, Knight “admitted that she was dope sick and traveled with [Shaw and Gump] to receive controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Gump, Knight and Shaw have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.