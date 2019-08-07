3 charged with child neglect after a routine house check, deputies say

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Three Mannington residents have been charged with child neglect after deputies said they conducted a routine home check and found multiple children living in unacceptable conditions that created the risk of illness.

Larry Phillips

On Tuesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a house check on Larry Phillips, 19, of Mannington, where they met him and spoke while he sat in a vehicle outside of 319 East Main Street in Mannington, which had been listed as Phillips’ residence, according to a criminal complaint.

As they spoke with Philiips, deputies said they saw his girlfriend, Rebecca Hibbs, 28, of Mannington, exit the residence and ask what was going on, but as she did so, deputies smelled a foul odor coming from the residence. Several young children, as well as Phillips’ mother Shirley Butler, 47, of Mannington, exited the building during the discussion, according to the complaint.

Rebecca Hibbs

Deputies then detained Phillips pending an investigation and entered the residence, which Phillips, Hibbs and Butler all lived at, and observed garbage on the floor throughout the residence, according to the complaint. There were also dirty diapers with feces in them lying beside a pack-and-play where children slept, deputies said.

There was also dog feces compacted into the upstairs floor where some of the children slept, and deputies also observed a pan filled with urine with a “disturbing amount of flies and gnats,” also in places where children slept, according to the complaint.

Shirley Butler

Also on the upstairs of the residence was a large hole in the floor which was open and created a risk for the children to get hurt or break their bones, deputies said.

Deputies also said the children were dirty and appeared as though they had not been bathed in several days. The children living in the home, who were ages 10, 7, 5,2 and 1, were staying “in conditions that are not acceptable and create a risk of the children becoming ill,” according to court documents

Child Protective Services was notified and arrived on scene to take custody of all the children. Deputies said Hibbs is the parent of the children, and Phillips and Butler were guardians.

Hibbs, Butler, and Phillips are charged with five counts each of child neglect resulting in risk of injury. Butler and Hibbs are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 and $20,000 bonds, respectively.