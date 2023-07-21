ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been charged with child neglect and possession with intent after troopers executed a search warrant in Randolph County.

On July 19, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information about possible drug sales taking place at the Elkins Economy Inn in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

After obtaining search warrants for two separate rooms at the Elkins Economy Inn, troopers performed a search, during which time they located Jalissa Thompson, 33, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; Sylvester Lawrence, 29, of Warren, Ohio; and DeAndre Brown, 33, of Elkins, as well as a 6-year-old female juvenile, troopers said.

Jalissa Thompson Sylvester Lawrence DeAndre Brown

Also in the search, troopers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, U.S. currency, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Suboxone and “unknown pills” which were “hidden and unsecured in various areas and were packaged for distribution,” and were “accessible to the juvenile female located within the hotel room,” according to the complaint.

Thompson, Lawrence and Brown have been charged with child neglect and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.