FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three Detroit men have been charged after task force members say they found fentanyl and methamphetamine during a search in Marion County.

On June 2, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force learned that three people maintained a Fairmont residence with “the purpose of storing and distributing” drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

Task force members said they later learned that Elohim Coates, 19; Ricardo Smith, 19; and Michael Pounds, 24, all of Detroit, “all knowingly participated in a drug trafficking organization.”

Elohim Coates Michael Pounds Ricardo Smith

During the search, task force members said that they found “bulk quantities” of fentanyl and methamphetamine which were “prepackaged” alongside large sums of U.S. currency, sets of digital scales, gloves, metal blades with powdery residue and other packaging material, according to the complaint.

Coates, Smith and Pounds have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $300,012 bond.