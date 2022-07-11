WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three former Doddridge County officials have been indicted on a variety of fraud charges.

The July term of the Doddridge County grand jury returned indictments against former sheriff and magistrate Michael Headley, former sheriff’s department employee Angela Lamb and former county commissioner Ronald “Ronnie” Travis.

Michael Headley

Headley, 51, of West Union, was indicted on two counts of fraudulent or unauthorized use of a purchasing card, one count of conspiracy and one count of falsifying accounts, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident involving handgun purchases in 2018. When buying handguns for the sheriff’s department, Headley also bought himself a revolver and accessories and altered the receipt to hide the purchase, West Virginia State Police said. Headley was charged in December 2021.

Ronnie Travis

Lamb, 56 of Salem, was indicted on 15 counts of fraudulent or unauthorized use of a purchasing card, one count of conspiracy and one count of falsifying accounts, all felonies. Lamb is accused of making fraudulent charges with a sheriff’s department purchasing card.

Travis, 67, of Greenwood, was indicted for embezzlement and fraudulent schemes, both felonies. In September 2021, State Police charged Travis with embezzling from the NAPA auto parts store in West Union, where he was the manager.

Randolph County Prosecutor Michael Parker served as the special prosecuting attorney in bringing the charges against all three defendants.

The three accused are set for arraignment on July 20.