William McDowell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a “kilo” of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a Toyota Tacoma with a Maryland registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Clarence Williams

Officers made contact with the driver, William McDowell, 42, of Bowie, Maryland, whose Maryland operator’s permit was under an active suspension; there were two other people in the vehicle identified as Clarence Williams, 55, and Desiree Lewis, 65, both of Virginia, officers said.

Desiree Lewis

Officers discovered no one in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license and that Lewis was listed as a wanted person in NCIC for a felony drug violation in Virginia, so K-9 units were brought to the scene, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 40C firearm which was listed as stolen through NCIC, 12 Suboxone strips, a “large ‘block’ substance” which was discovered to be “1 ‘kilo’ which field-tested positive for fentanyl,” officers said.

Also in the vehicle were a set of digital scales with residue on it and 31.28 additional grams of fentanyl; the individuals in the vehicle told officers that “they had been in the Columbus, Ohio, area and had left a few hours prior to the stop to travel back to Maryland through WV, crossing state lines,” according to the complaint.

McDowell, Williams and Lewis have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of controlled substances into state, conspiracy and being prohibited individuals in possession of a firearm. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond each.