3 Harrison Co. residents indicted in death of 5-year-old child caused by child abuse

Peter Wodzinski

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three Harrison County residents who were charged in the death of a five-year-old child under their care in March have recently been indicted.

Peter Wodzinski, 32; Christy Wodzinski, 29; and Michelle Boggs, 49, all of Lost Creek, were each arrested and charged with the death of a five-year-old boy in late March 2020.

Christy Wodzinski

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that they responded to an investigation of abuse of the five-year-old boy at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Troopers said the child was suffering from head trauma, which involved bleeding in his brain, had several bruises and had a laceration on his genital region. The boy was pronounced dead on March 20, leading to the arrests of all three individuals.

Michelle Boggs

Peter Wodzinski, Christy Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were included on the Harrison County Grand Jury September 2020 Term indictments. They have been indicted on one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse, according to the indictments list.