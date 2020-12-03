3 Harrison County residents charged in death of 5-year-old ask for more time before standing trial

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Three individuals charged in the death of a child by neglect appeared before Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish for a pre-trial conference on Thursday.

In March 2020, Michelle Boggs, Chasity Wodzinski and Peter Wodzinski were all charged in the death of a five-year-old boy, who was in their care.

During the pre-trial conference, which took place via Microsoft Teams, Matish met with Boggs and the Wodzinskis, who were present from them North Central Regional Jail.

Michelle Boggs

Counsel for Boggs, Dreama Sinkkanen, requested a continuance due to the sheer amount of discovery being presented to her client and she being unable to meet with and discuss the documents provided by the state with Boggs.

Due to the request for continuance, Sinkkanen provided a copy of a document to waive a speedy trial during the pre-trial conference and faxed it to Boggs at the jail.

Representation for Peter, Jason Glass; and council for Chasity, Perry Jones, also requested the same continuance request for their clients, citing the same reasoning as Boggs’ attorney.

Glass also added that they had only recently received mental health records and that, even though Peter had already filed a request for a speedy trial, he wished to waive that request.

Chasity Wodzinski

In response to each of the defendants’ requests for a continuance, Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor Gina Snuffer said that the state did not have any objections to those requests to continue the trial until the next term of court.

At that point, Boggs then read aloud the copy of her waiver of a speedy trial, which she had just received from her attorney, and she signed it during the conference; Peter and Chasity did the same.

Peter Wodzinski

Matish then scheduled a conference in regard to Peter’s request for severance, which is a court event where Peter wishes to receive a trial separate from Chasity and Boggs, to take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28; everyone at the trial agreed on this date.

A final pre-trial conference was then set for Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. with all defendants present, to which each representative at the conference agreed.

Snuffer then said that the state anticipates the jury trial will take at least a full week and tentative dates were set for March 8, March 29 and another date in April; however, no time or specific dates were set during this conference.