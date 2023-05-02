CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men who were arrested after a shootout and manhunt that ended in Marion County last May have now been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

During the May 2023 Harrison County Grand Jury, indictments were returned for Luis Lebron, 26; Wilber Chicas, 27; and Jeronne Carballo, 21; all of Greenville, South Carolina. The indictments are as follow:

Luis Lebron 13 counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

3 counts of attempted murder

1 count of fleeing with reckless indifference

1 count of destruction of property Wilber Chicas 13 counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

3 counts of attempted murder

1 count of fleeing with reckless indifference

1 count of destruction of property

1 count of shoplifting Jeronne Carballo 13 counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

3 counts of attempted murder

1 count of fleeing with reckless indifference

1 count of destruction of property

Luis Lebron Wilbur Chicas Jeroenne Carballo

The manhunt started after the trio allegedly began shooting at Clarksburg Police cruisers from their van during a pursuit on U.S. Rt. 50 on May 26, 2022. During the pursuit, the suspects drove onto Interstate 79 toward Marion County and continued shooting at law enforcement. After the van stopped in Marion County, they allegedly set a fire in the van and ran.

Lebron was shot by law enforcement, and multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies searched for Chicas and Carballo in the Fairmont area for several hours before they were apprehended.

You can read a full timeline of the shootout and manhunt here. Exclusive video of Chicas being apprehended is available in the player above.

The third and final suspect was arrested at Palatine Park after a manhunt in Fairmont on May 26, 2022 (WBOY image)

An indictment does not mean that the suspect is guilty; it is an indication that a Grand Jury has decided there is enough evidence in the case to bring it to a trial. For a full list of people indicted by the Harrison County Grand Jury this month, click here.