WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of 19 people were indicted in July by the Lewis County Grand Jury, including multiple who are accused of sexually abusing children.

Joshua Hitt, 38, was indicted on eight counts of incest, eight counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, and two counts of strangulation.

Joshua Hitt Dylan Cogar

Dylan Cogar, 27, who was arrested in February after three juveniles said that “he would hit them in the face with a belt and punch them with his hands and fist,” was indicted for three counts of child abuse resulting in injury, two counts of first degree sexual assault, and two counts sexual abuse by a parent guardian or custodian.

Steven Butcher, 31, of Walkersville, was indicted on 10 counts of first degree sexual abuse.

According to West Virginia Code, cases of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian charges always involve child victims, and a first degree sexual abuse charge means that the victim was forced into compulsion, was physically helpless or was under the age of 12.

Other July Lewis County indictments include those against a mother accused of murdering her child, and cases of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, grand larceny and delivery of a controlled substance. The full list of indictments is available here.