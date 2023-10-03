FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men from out of state have been indicted on multiple charges in connection to what Fairmont Police have called a “drive-by style shooting” that happened on Maple Avenue Extension in April.

12 News first reported on the story on April 28, after the arrest of 29-year-old Kenyatta Ephraim, a convicted sex offender from Ohio. When Tyreese Taylor, also 29 and from Ohio, was arrested last month, the criminal complaint filed alleged that the incident started with a kidnapping in Morgantown. Fairmont Police Department Chief Steve Shine told 12 News that Jamie Ray Jones, 31, who is wanted by U.S. Marshals for other crimes as well, was also involved in the kidnapping. Jones is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to court records.

Kenyatta Ephraim Tyreese Taylor Jamie Ray Jones. Credit: U.S. Marshals Service.

The complaint against Taylor said the kidnapping victim was taken from their home “by show of force with a firearm and threats to kill the victim” and taken to Fairmont while the three men “asked the victim for money through threats of violence” and asked where a relative of the victim was before “Ephraim and Taylor began shooting out of the vehicle directed toward the victim’s [relative].”

The criminal complaint filed against Ephraim alleged he used a “small caliber firearm” to shoot, hitting a vehicle three times while the target of the shooting was gathering items from inside the car, and that one of the rounds hit the vehicle’s rear windshield and ricocheted, entering an occupied home nearby.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle at Fairmont Medical Center and Ephraim was shot during the incident, according to the complaint. Neither criminal complaint specified how he got shot.

Ephraim, Taylor and Jones were all indicted during the October Marion County Grand Jury session on charges of:

Kidnapping

Attempted first degree murder

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Use or presentation of a firearm in commission of a felony

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jones does not appear in West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations online records, Taylor is being held in the Northern Regional Jail on no bond and Ephraim is being held in North Central Regional Jail on no bond.