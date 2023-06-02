MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been indicted after an incident in 2021 involving the death of Jessie Young Jr.

Sarah Sherman Deaven Lamb Isaiah Antonk

According to the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Isaiah Antonk, Sarah Sherman and Deaven Lamb have been indicted by a Monongalia County Grand Jury for concealment. All three were originally charged with concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A fourth person, Mikkel McDougal, was also originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy to commit a felony, but the charges were dropped on Oct. 31, 2022, following McDougal’s death.

The charges against the remaining three stem from an incident on July 4, 2021, where Jessie Young Jr. died from an overdose of cocaine and alcohol at a Morgantown residence, according to criminal complaints from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at the time. McDougal and Lamb allegedly provided Young with the cocaine, according to an interview with Sherman following her arrest.

The four then allegedly loaded Young’s body into the backseat area of a Buick sedan; McDougal and Sherman then drove the Buick to a hillside near Dry Run Road in Morgantown with Lamb and Antonk following in an additional vehicle. According to Monongalia County deputies, the four then allegedly “stage[ed] the scene and assist[ed] the vehicle containing the body off the road.” According to a criminal complaint, the four then left the scene in the second vehicle, leaving Young in the Buick.

All four were eventually found and arrested by authorities.