3 individuals arrested on multiple charges following Ritchie County traffic stop

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Three individuals have been arrested on a variety of charges following a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

Stephanie Cottrill

On Monday, January 27, at approximately 2:16 p.m., deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an unnamed individual at a residence on Union Ridge Road in Ellenboro, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that before deputies turned down the driveway of the residence, they observed a vehicle pulling out of the driveway.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the three individuals inside of the vehicle.

Steven Denkenberger

Deputies said they advised the back passenger, Stephanie Cottrill, 36, of Shinnston, to get out of the vehicle, to which she complied. Deputies then ordered the front passenger, Steven Denkenberger, 34, of Shinnston, to exit the vehicle as well, but he failed to comply and began reaching for something in his waistband. Deputies said they then noticed Denenberger was in possession of a gun, so he was taken to the ground, at which point the firearm was thrown from his person and he was put in handcuffs.

Deputies said a criminal history search of Denkenberger showed he pleaded guilty to felony malicious assault in November 2005. This felony conviction prohibits Denkenberger from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.

Christopher Fairchild

The complaint stated the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Fairchild, 38, of Forrest Hill, Louisiana, and Cottrill were also detained. Deputies said they asked Cottrill if there was anything in the car and she responded by saying there was a syringe in her purse. Deputies said they then conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered several baggies and digital scales consistent in appearances with the packaging and delivering of controlled substances. Additionally, deputies said they located a box containing large quantities of money and methamphetamine and a baggie of marijuana. A pat-down search of Cottrill indicated packages of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in her bra, according to the complaint.

Cottrill has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $225,000.

Steven Denkenberger has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $225,000.

Fairchild has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.