3 individuals charged after Star City Police perform search warrant on motel room and found narcotics

Lance Harris

Star City, W.Va. — Three individuals have been charged after Star City Police performed a search warrant on a motel room and found narcotics.

On June 17, officers with the Star City Police Department were called to speak with an officer at the Mon Boulevard Motel 6 in reference to a male “fearing for his safety,” according to a criminal complaint.

When the man spoke with officers, he stated that “there were drug deals being done” in a room at the motel, “and also prostitution,” and while officers spoke with the man, they observed Lance Harris, 28, of Morgantown, walking down the hallway, officers said.

Stephanie Allen

One of Harris’ known associates, Stephanie Allen, 30, of Morgantown, was on the motel’s “do not rent list” and “should not be staying in any of the rooms,” according to the complaint.

At the front desk, officers learned that Harris was staying in room 201, and they made contact with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force “to run a dog on the room,” to which a K9 unit with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department later arrived on scene, officers said.

When officers arrived at the room, they informed Harris that he and Allen were on the “do not rent” list, to which Harris replied he did not know that, and after officers told everyone in the room to step out, they found Heather Blake, 38, of Granville, who gave her name as Brittany Stewart, “hiding in the bathroom,” according to the complaint.

Heather Blake

At that point, the K9 unit performed a sniff of the room, and it “indicated all over the room,” to the presence of narcotics, after which, officers requested a search warrant for the room, officers said.

Upon a search of the room, officers found 28 “various THC candies and patches,” a bag containing white powder sugar, a pill bottle full of cocaine weighing 22 grams, as well as a set of portable scales, needles, a roll of tin foil and a phone, according to the complaint.

Harris, Allen and Blake have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.