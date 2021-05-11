3 men accused of stealing catalytic converters in more than 30 incidents in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men after responding to more than 30 separate reports of stolen catalytic converters and more than six separate storage unit facility breaking and entering reports since Jan. 1.

Robert Moon II

As of May 7, the sheriff’s office has executed multiple search warrants related to these investigations and has recovered a portion of the items that have been reported as stolen, according to a press release. The investigation has found that a group of suspects is linked to a majority of these crimes and, so far, 10 felony charges have been filed related to these thefts.

Robert Moon II, 24, Jeremy Angle, 23, and Brian Mayle Jr., 24, all of Morgantown, face charges in the incidents.

All three men are currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Jeremy Angle

Detectives are still investigating these thefts, and additional arrests are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brian Mayle Jr.

The investigation has been a countywide law enforcement effort, with assistance from the WVU Police Department, Morgantown Police Department, Westover Police Department, Star City Police Department, Mon Metro Drug Task Force and West Virginia State Police, the release states.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts and/or storage unit thefts that have not previously been reported to a law enforcement agency is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s at 304-291-7218.