MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department has arrested three people on burglary charges after an incident that happened early Tuesday morning on Snider Street.

A 911 call was made about a burglary in progress on the 700 block at around 1:45 a.m., according to a press release from the police department. A woman reported to police that she was entering her apartment when three unknown men shoved her and entered the apartment, locking the door behind them.

Responding officers found a man trying to get out of the apartment through a window, and told him to leave, but say the man went back into the apartment and refused to come out.

That’s when Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department came to assist, setting up a perimeter while the other officers entered the apartment.

All three suspects were found and arrested, according to the release. Those suspects are:

Anthony Quinn, 24, of Grafton

Andrew Keith, 36, of Morgantown

Nicholas Walker, 22, of Sissonville

They were each charged with one count of burglary. Police said additional weapons and controlled substance violations are also pending. They are awaiting arraignment in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

As of the publishing of this story, the suspects were not listed on the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website. This story will be updated when their mugshots are available.