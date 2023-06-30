BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men were charged after officers found almost a full pound of meth during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On June 29, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 79 southbound because the driver was improperly changing lanes and following marked lines, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as William Lewis, 25, of Terra Alta; Patrick Hillery, 32, of Philippi; and David Gibson, 29, of Morgantown, a K-9 unit performed a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, officers said.

David Gibson Patrick Hillery William Lewis

After the K-9 gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, officers performed a search of the vehicle and located 453 grams (15.97 ounces) of methamphetamine and a set of scales with crystal residue, according to the complaint.

In an interview, “two of the three occupants made admissions to acquiring the methamphetamine to distribute to others,” officers said.

Lewis, Hillery and Gibson have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.