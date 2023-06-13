MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men, including two from out of state, are facing charges after task force members found more than 2.6 pounds of marijuana and other narcotics during a search in Monongalia County.

On May 26, members of the Mon Metro Drug Crime Task Force executed a search on a residence on Harley Drive in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force members made contact with James Fisher, 37, of Morgantown; Robert Blackwell, 25, of Detroit; and Dontize Sims, 26, also of Detroit, inside of the residence, task force members said.

Dontize Sims James Fisher Robert Blackwell

In the search, task force members located 1,200 grams (2.6 pounds) of marijuana, “multiple” sets of digital scales, packaging material and cash; task force members also located more than 20 grams of heroin and 60 grams of fentanyl in a Hyundai Tucson “associated” with Sims, Fisher and Blackwell, according to the complaint.

Blackwell, Sims and Fisher have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.