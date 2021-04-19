3 men charged in robbery incident in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested three men after a robbery incident last week in Monongalia County.

On Wednesday, April 14, police were notified of an armed robbery at 275 Rollins Hills Village, near Morgantown, according to a press release.

A man stated that as he was returning to his home, three other men entered his home wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. The men brandished pistols and stole money from his pockets, police said.

On Monday, April 19, troopers, along with the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, conducted a search warrant at a home. Evidence collected during that search led to Jalen McKissick, Shane Thomason and Nasaiah Thomason being charged with robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

