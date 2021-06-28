3 men face drug charges after Westover traffic stop

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Three Morgantown men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Westover.

Bryce Foyles

On Saturday, June 26, a Westover Police officer noticed a Chevy pick-up truck with a defective license plate light. When the officer checked the license plate, he found that it should have been on a Ford pick-up.

The officer then pulled the truck over and first talked with the driver, Bryce Foyles, 20. While talking with Foyles, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the truck and asked Foyles and his two passengers, Wayne Brock, 18 and Sheldon Pitzer, 24, to step out of the truck.

Wayne Brock

Brock then handed a small bag of marijuana to the officer, saying “that’s all I have,” according to court documents.

The officer then searched the truck and found approximately 20 bags of a “crystal like substance” in a backpack, which Foyles admitted was his.

Sheldon Pitzer

While searching Brock, the officer found seven bags of the substance in his pants pocket, at which point Brock admitted to also having a bag of cocaine in his shorts pocket, underneath his pants, court documents said.

Pitzer then admitted to having six bags of the substance in his pocket.

The officer arrested all three, charging them with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Brock and Pitzer are both being held in the North Central Regional Jail.