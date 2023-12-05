WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three Michigan men were charged after officers found drugs during a vehicle search in Westover over the weekend.

On Dec. 3, officers with the Westover Police Department were conducting a routine patrol in the area of Buchannan Street when they observed a vehicle bearing a Florida registration parked in the roadway and obstructing the flow of traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Bobby Taylor to inform him to move to a proper parking spot, they “could detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” officers said.

At that point, officers performed a probable cause search on the vehicle and asked Deante Hurt, 27; Richard Adams, 27; and Jaylyn Steen, 20, all of Detroit, to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deante Hurt Richard Adams Jaylyn Steen

During the search, officers located a Puma fanny pack with 20 prepackaged bags of presumed marijuana inside weighing 3.5 grams each, a small red backpack containing 28 prepackaged bags of presumed marijuana weighing 3.5 ounces each, a Nike duffle bag containing 10.9 ounces of presumed marijuana, 208 Oxycodone pills, 4.2 grams of crack rock cocaine, three containers of a substance which tested positive for fentanyl, a firearm which had been reported as stolen, an additional 12 grams of marijuana, and $4,628 in cash, officers said.

Hurt, Adams and Steen have been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.