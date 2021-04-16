3 men in custody after they & 8 others are indicted on federal drug charges in Marion County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted 11 people for their alleged roles in a drug ring in Marion County.

William Charleston

The indictment says that from December 2018 to August 2020, Kevin Jarrett, aka “Six”; Lamarr Charleston; Derek Henderson; Mariah Barber; Justin Thompson; Shawn Warren, aka “S.J.”; Leroy Charleston; Kaemon King, aka “Twin”; William Charleston, aka “Jay”; Nathaniel Williams, aka “Sticks,” and Doriawn Rogers all conspired to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Marion County.

Doriawn Rogers

The group is accused of distributing the drugs, often near public housing complexes, Fairmont State University, Fairmont Senior High School, the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center and the Fifth Street Park playground.

In the indictment, the government has also asked for the forfeiture of more than $5,000 that was previously seized from the group.

Justin Thompson

William Charleston, 41; Rogers, 20 and Thompson, 37 are all in custody and are being held in the North Central Regional jail.

Jarrett and Leroy Charleston, both of Detroit, were arrested in February 2020.

Barber, also of Detroit, was indicted on state drug charges in June 2020.

Rogers was picked up with William Charleston and two other Detroit area men, in Fairmont, in August 2020.