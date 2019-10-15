3 Michigan residents charged in Marion County after attempting to flee from officers

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A trio of Michigan residents are in police custody after attempting to flee and dispose of evidence in Marion County, according to police.

Regano Jones

On Oct. 11, officers with the White Hall Police Department performed a traffic stop on a black/gray Jeep Cherokee bearing a Michigan registration plate for going 52 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers stopped the car in a gravel lot near the I-79 southbound entrance ramp and discovered that the vehicle was registered to Hertz Vehicle Rentals, officers said.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Regano Jones, 25, of Rowesville, Michigan, and the two other occupants of the vehicle were identified as Dejuan WIlliams, 26, and Tyrese Marsh, 27, both of Detroit, Michigan, according to the complaint.

Dejuan Williams

Marsh did not have a state-issued identification card, but did provide his name to the officers, and when officers got near the Jeep, “the distinct odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the vehicle,” officers said.

Officers called for assistance from a Fairmont police K9 unit, and when the K9 unit arrived on scene, the Jeep sped off on W.Va. Route 250 south, according to the complaint. As the car sped away, Marsh tossed a shoe box from the vehicle, a civilian witness told officers.

The Jeep fled from officers with the White Hall Police Department, as well as members of the West Virginia State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Fairmont Police Department, but eventually stopped off on a shoulder near the 128.5 mile marker of I-79 south, according to the complaint.

Tyrese Marsh

From there, all the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody, with officers finding Marsh and Williams to both be in possession of a large amount of cash on their person, and also a large sum of currency was found in plain view in the vehicle, officers said. Marsh also informed officers that there was a firearm in a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When officers located and searched the shoe box tossed from the Jeep, they said it contained 1 pound 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.3 ounces of crack rock cocaine and 2.5 ounces of a heroine/fentanyl mixture.

Jones, Williams and Marsh are all charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy, with Jones also receiving a charge for fleeing from an officer. Williams and Marsh are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond. Jones is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $750,012 bond.