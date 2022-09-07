STAR CITY, W.Va. — Three out-of-state residents have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Star City.

Christopher Lipscomb

On Sept. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department were performing a routine patrol of the area of Boyers Avenue in Star City when they observed a vehicle “with an item hanging from the rear mirror obstructing the driver’s view,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the WVU Coliseum parking lot. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Christopher Kiger, 40, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania, “had his hand near his waist” with “a large bulge under his shirt near his belt,” officers said.

Lindsay Phillips

Kiger then informed officers that he had a gun, at which point he and another male, identified as Christopher Lipscomb, 38, of Warren, Ohio, were told “to put their hands on the roof and to not move” while officers removed a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

An additional passenger was then identified as Lindsay Phillips, 36, of Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and officers observed “multiple items of associated paraphernalia.” They also recorded that Kiger, Lipscomb and Phillips “seemed to be nervous while speaking,” officers said.

A K9 unit arrived on scene, and a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle resulted in a positive indication of the presence of “illegal drug odor”; the resulting search of the vehicle produced one bag containing 10 grams of methamphetamine, another bag containing 2 grams of methamphetamine, as well as “numerous” bags “used to package drugs for sale,” according to the complaint.

Kiger, Lipscomb and Phillips have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony. Lipscomb and Phillips are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Kiger is not listed on the jail authority website and for that reason, his picture is unavailable at this time.