3 people arrested after drug bust at Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Three people have been charged following the execution of a search warrant at a Clarksburg residence.

On Jan. 27, the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force working alongside the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a residence at 344 Sycamore St. in Clarksburg, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

During the search law enforcement recovered a pistol, 95 grams of methamphetamine, 44 grams of fentanyl powder, 21 grams of fentanyl in pill form and 19 grams of marijuana, Kiddy said.

As a result of the search, three individuals have been arrested and are facing state charges; they are currently being held in North Central Regional Jail to await bond, according to Kiddy.

Harrison County EMS was on scene, but no injuries were reported, and the three individuals were taken into custody without incident, Kiddy said.