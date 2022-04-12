MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people have been charged after deputies found a “ball” of heroin during a vehicle search in Morgantown.

Myron Manning

On April 11, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were on patrol in the area of West Run Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

While “running stationary radar,” deputies observed a car driving at “a high rate of speed”, 32 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone, deputies said.

Kristin Richardson

At that point, deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Myron Manning, 24, of Warren, Michigan; Kristin Richardson, 39, of Morgantown; and Laquan Goode, 27, according to the complaint.

During that time, “all passengers in the vehicle appeared very nervous”, and a K9 unit was brought to the scene; the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, “drugs were found throughout the vehicle,” deputies said.

A search of Richardson’s person resulted in deputies locating 66 grams of meth; a search of Manning’s person resulted in deputies locating two cell phones, a “ball” of heroin and $4,889 in cash, according to the complaint.

Richardson and Manning have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail where bond for Manning is set at $100,000; Richardson’s bond is $50,000.

Goode has been charged with misdemeanors and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.