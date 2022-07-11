CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
On Saturday, July 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver sedan traveling on Snowbird Lane in Clarksburg with a broken rear driver’s side window, according to a criminal complaint.
When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Forrest Sprunger, 22, of Clarksburg; the front passenger, Daniel Haggerty, 26, of Lost Creek; and the back passenger, Roslyn Scarff, 21, deputies said.
At that time, deputies “observed drug paraphernalia on Sprunger’s lap,” and Scarff told deputies “there was a small amount of marijuana in her purse,” according to the complaint.
Deputies then observed “marijuana and foil fall from” Haggerty’s person, which resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle’s interior, deputies said.
During the search, deputies located 24 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and packaging materials, according to the complaint.
Springer, Haggerty and Scarff have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.