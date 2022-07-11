CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Saturday, July 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver sedan traveling on Snowbird Lane in Clarksburg with a broken rear driver’s side window, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Forrest Sprunger, 22, of Clarksburg; the front passenger, Daniel Haggerty, 26, of Lost Creek; and the back passenger, Roslyn Scarff, 21, deputies said.

Daniel Haggerty

Forrest Sprunger

Rosyln Scarff

At that time, deputies “observed drug paraphernalia on Sprunger’s lap,” and Scarff told deputies “there was a small amount of marijuana in her purse,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then observed “marijuana and foil fall from” Haggerty’s person, which resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle’s interior, deputies said.

During the search, deputies located 24 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Springer, Haggerty and Scarff have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.